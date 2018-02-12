Trial begins Monday for man accused in deadly '15 Mother's Day shooting

A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.

Kenneth Lamont Robinson Jr. was just 15 at the time of the shooting and faces four charges of attempted murder. He was initially charged as a juvenile, but a judge later decided he should be tried as an adult.

Kedena Brown, 36, of North Charleston, was struck by gunfire while driving her silver Chrysler 300 in the area of Ashley Phosphate and Northwoods Boulevard in the early morning hours of May 10, 2015, North Charleston Police say.

The police report stated officers responded to the area of I-26 near mile marker 210 in reference to vehicles shooting at one another. Officers say upon arrival a felony car stop was underway by other officers.

Brown was later found shot inside her vehicle at the Exxon Station in the 2300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. She was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

Court documents state at approximately 1:40 a.m. Brown was driving n Ashley Phosphate Road towards I-26. Prior to the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northwoods Boulevard, a dark blue colored vehicle came along the driver’s side of Brown’s SUV, the affidavit states. Shots were fired at Brown’s vehicle, striking her in the neck and head.

Investigators state a confidential informant identified Robinson’s involvement in the chase and shooting.

