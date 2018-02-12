Charleston concert to benefit homeless to be announced

The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, which includes Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the Council Chamber at Charleston City Hall.



They will announce plans for the first annual Homeless to Hope Benefit concert, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the Gaillard Center Performance Hall.



The Commission will also announce the names of the concert’s performers, as well as the inaugural recipient of the “Homeless to Hope Award for Enduring Contributions to Alleviating Homelessness.”



Concert proceeds will benefit the Homeless to Hope Fund, created by the Palmetto Project in February 2016, which provides support to community organizations and service providers who help individuals transition out of homelessness.



