Darius Rucker to make special appearance at Charleston concert to benefit homeless

The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing announced a concert to benefit homeless people in the tri-county area Monday.

The first annual Homeless to Hope Benefit concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the Gaillard Center Performance Hall and include a special appearance from Darius Rucker.

The commission includes Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson.

The Homeless to Hope fund was established in 2016 to assist re-housing people in Charleston's tent city. The 2017 Point-In-Time count revealed 385 homeless people in Charleston County, 18 in Dorchester County and 7 in Berkeley County.



Other performers include Charlton Singleton, Quiana Parler, Heather Rice and Lowcountry Voices.



Concert proceeds will benefit the Homeless to Hope Fund, created by the Palmetto Project in February 2016, which provides support to community organizations and service providers who help individuals transition out of homelessness.



