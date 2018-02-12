5-hour standoff ends in Mt. Pleasant

The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

A standoff that began Monday morning when Mount Pleasant Police responded to a report of shots fired has ended after five hours.

Most of Ira Road in was blocked off while police investigated a reported "disturbance" near Lambs Auto off Highway 17 close to the I-526 overpass according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.

It began at approximately 9:30 a.m.

People who work near the scene reported two loud sounds which they thought were gunshots. A SWAT team also responded.

Police were in communication with a person and at 1:37 p.m., police said they were walking out that person.

The subject's identity has not been released and it is not yet clear whether charges are being filed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

