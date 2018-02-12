Investigators charge two following standoff in Mount Pleasant

The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

VIDEO: Man in custody after 5-hour standoff in Mt. Pleasant

Investigators have charged two people following a standoff in Mount Pleasant that began Monday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Brandon Mullins with first-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Officers also charged Sadie Burnett with first-degree domestic violence.

"Both subjects will be transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center," MPPD officials said.

At 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Highway 17 North in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

According to police, a witness told officers that he heard a gunshot from the residence so a perimeter was established.

"Using a loudspeaker, officers asked the individuals inside to exit the home," said Inspector Chip Googe with MPPD.

A report states a woman, identified as Burnett, came out of the home and told officers that no one else was inside.

"After establishing that a male was still inside the home, SWAT and negotiators continued their attempts to communicate with him," police said.

MPPD officials say at 1:37 p.m. Mullins peacefully came outside to speak with officers.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Most of Ira Road was blocked off while police investigated the incident.

People who work near the scene reported two loud sounds which they thought were gunshots.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.