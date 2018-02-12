Mt. Pleasant PD: Disturbance call leads to possible shots fired investigation

The Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired (Source: AP)

Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning.

Officers were called to a "disturbance" scene near Lambs Auto off Highway 17 close to the I-526 overpass according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.

No one was injured and officers are attempting to make contact with the subject, Googe said.

The details regarding the possible shots fired investigation weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.