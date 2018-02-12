Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant PD: Disturbance call with possible shots fired lead - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Pleasant PD: Disturbance call with possible shots fired leads to standoff

The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5) The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)
MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning. 

Officers were called to a "disturbance" scene near Lambs Auto off Highway 17 close to the I-526 overpass according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe. 

No one was injured and officers are attempting to make contact with the subject during a standoff which has now entered its fourth hour as of 1 p.m., Googe said. 

The details regarding the possible shots fired investigation weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly