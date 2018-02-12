Mt. Pleasant PD: Disturbance call with possible shots fired leads to standoff

Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning.More >>
Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning.More >>
A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.More >>
A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.More >>
The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, which includes Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. on Monday in Council Chamber at Charleston City Hall.More >>
The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, which includes Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. on Monday in Council Chamber at Charleston City Hall.More >>
The Charleston police department wants the public's help in finding multiple men who they say obtained money through false pretenses.More >>
The Charleston police department wants the public's help in finding multiple men who they say obtained money through false pretenses.More >>
Charleston County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in a deadly 2016 shooting Friday night.More >>
Charleston County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in a deadly 2016 shooting Friday night.More >>