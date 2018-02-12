Mt. Pleasant PD: Disturbance call with possible shots fired leads to standoff

The scene of the incident in Mt. Pleasant (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning.

Officers were called to a "disturbance" scene near Lambs Auto off Highway 17 close to the I-526 overpass according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.

No one was injured and officers are attempting to make contact with the subject during a standoff which has now entered its fourth hour as of 1 p.m., Googe said.

The details regarding the possible shots fired investigation weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.