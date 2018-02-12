January sets record in most positive HIV tests in Lowcountry

Lowcountry AIDS Services says it recorded the highest number of positive HIV tests for any month in its history this January. (Source: Live 5)

Lowcountry AIDS Services says it recorded the highest number of positive HIV tests for any month in its history last month.

The agency reported seven positive HIV tests that month and says all of those who tested positive were under the age of 30. In all of 2017, 20 people tested positive for HIV, spokesperson Melissa Nelson said. \

The agency tests an average of 130 people per month.

LAS also reported a higher number of syphilis cases in January, with 20 percent testing positive, a five percent increase from last year's overall positive syphilis rate.

Confidential, free HIV tests are available to anyone in the Tri-County area, and syphilis tests are available free to any gay or bisexual man at Lowcountry AIDS Services.

