CCSD makes $11.5 million land purchase in N. Charleston for purposed football stadium

The Charleston County School District has made a significant land purchase that will be used for a new 6,000-seat football stadium.

School district spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed Monday that the district recently paid Rushmark Montague LLC $11.5 million for a 38-acre tract which sits near West Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road.

The money comes from a referendum which Charleston County voters passed in 2014. It stated that a one-cent sales tax hike would be extended through 2022 and go toward funding 35 different school construction and renovation projects. The construction of a new shared stadium for District 4 was one of those projects on the list.

County property records state the deal was recorded on Jan. 31. A list of capital programs shows the district budgeted $14.2 million for the project.

Pruitt clarified that no money in the purchase was taken away from teachers or the classroom.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.