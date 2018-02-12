CCSD makes $11.5 million land purchase in N. Charleston for purposed football stadium

Mount Pleasant police are looking into possible shots fired after an incident Monday morning.More >>
A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.More >>
Lowcountry AIDS Services says it recorded the highest number of positive HIV tests for any month in its history last month.More >>
The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, which includes Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. on Monday in Council Chamber at Charleston City Hall.More >>
Sentencing is set for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the State House.More >>
