Charleston PD looking for public's help in identifying West Ashley Walmart larceny suspects

Charleston PD says they are looking for these men (Source: Charleston Police department)

The Charleston police department wants the public's help in finding multiple men who they say obtained money through false pretenses.

Police say these men walked into the Walmart in the 3900 block of West Ashley Circle on Jan. 27 and got an employee to cash out $4,000 in Visa gift cards. Then they proceeded to the Walgreens in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road and used the initial gift cards to purchase another $4,000 in Visa gift cards, police said.

The suspects went toward Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in an unknown mode of transportation according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis. The men are suspected to be between 16 and 25 years old and weigh between 150 and 180 pounds.

The department asks anyone with information to forward it to Investigator Lenihan's email (Lenihank@charleston-sc.gov) or call 843-579-6203

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.