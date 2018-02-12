Man wanted for fatal 2016 N. Charleston shooting captured after chase

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Shadeed Price, died two days after the Ranger Avenue shooting. (Source: Live 5)

The shooting happened on Ranger Road in September 2016. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in a deadly 2016 shooting Friday night.

Marvin Pressley, Jr. was arrested on two active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, an incident report states.

Authorities were conducting surveillance at a home in Awendaw to track Pressley, who was wanted by North Charleston Police, the report states. Police say Pressley was approached by deputies and marshals while he was in a truck, but Pressley fled.

After a short vehicle pursuit, Pressley came to a stop and fled on foot, the report states.

Police say a K-9 officer found Pressley hiding in the woods and deputies took him into custody.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 2016, on Ranger Avenue where responding officers found the shooting victim lying in the roadway.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office as 23-year-old Shadeed Price. EMS took Price to MUSC where he died from his injuries two days after the shooting, Coroner Rae Wooten said.

Pressley was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

