Authorities investigating 5 suspicious fires in 3 Berkeley Co. communities

A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.More >>
A man accused of murder for a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 is set to go to trial Monday.More >>
Authorities say a school bus driver was transported to the hospital after an accident on James Island.More >>
Authorities say a school bus driver was transported to the hospital after an accident on James Island.More >>
The Colleton County woman who allegedly raised a baby she kidnapped as her own child pleaded guilty in a Jacksonville courtroom Monday morning as part of a plea deal.More >>
The Colleton County woman who allegedly raised a baby she kidnapped as her own child pleaded guilty in a Jacksonville courtroom Monday morning as part of a plea deal.More >>
Authorities evacuated Summerville High School briefly Monday afternoon after smoke was reported inside a since lab.More >>
Authorities evacuated Summerville High School briefly Monday afternoon after smoke was reported inside a since lab.More >>
Sentencing is set for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the State House.More >>
Sentencing is set for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the State House.More >>