Troopers searching for driver who fled police, struck and killed pedestrian

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a car fleeing from Hanahan Police Friday night. (Source: Raycom)

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres.

Hanahan Police were attempting to stop a burgundy 2014 Chrysler 200 that fled east on Robinson Street, crossed Remount Road, then struck the pedestrian who was crossing Read Street from a sidewalk, Beres said.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.

