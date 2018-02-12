Charleston Police: 4 at large after narcotics investigation

Police are searching for four men wanted after a narcotics investigation. (Source: AP)

Charleston Police say they are searching for four men wanted in connection with a narcotics investigation that landed six others behind bars.

The department conducted a narcotics investigation Tuesday in the area of Reid Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis. Six were arrested and are facing charges of narcotics distribution, he said.

Police say four men remain at large:

Arnold Darnell Gibbs, 30, stands 5'10", weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wanted on two counts of distribution of cocaine base.

Jonathan Daniel Howard, 17, stands 6'2", weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wanted for distribution of cocaine base and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school or park.

Jonathan Leonardo Wright, 33, stands 5'9", weighs 185 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wanted for distribution of cocaine base and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school or park.

Kevin Antione Vice, 32, stands 5'8", weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wanted on two counts of distribution of cocaine base.

Police say all four men are known to frequent the eastside district of downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

