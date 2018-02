Deputies searching for suspect for shooting near Georgetown Co. elementary school

Deputies are searching for a suspect for a shooting that injured one man near a Lowcountry elementary school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is looking for 21-year-old Jaquan Ramell Archie of Georgetown who is wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Lincolnshire Drive when a man was wounded by gunfire and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's office, because McDonald Elementary School was in close proximity to the crime scene, it was placed on “lockout” status by the sheriff's office.

A report states since the incident occurred near the end of the school day, the deputies assisted the school district with dismissal as a precaution.

“There was no threat to the school,” said Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lincolnshire Drive after an emergency call was received by dispatchers at 1:54 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.