Deputies: Shooting no threat to Georgetown Co. elementary school

Authorities say a shooting which injured one man was not a threat to a nearby Lowcountry elementary school.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Lincolnshire Drive in Georgetown County when a man was wounded by gunfire and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's office, because McDonald Elementary School was in close proximity to the crime scene, it was placed on “lockout” status by the sheriff's office.

A report states since the incident occurred near the end of the school day, the deputies assisted the school district with dismissal as a precaution.

“There was no threat to the school,” said Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lincolnshire Drive after an emergency call was received by dispatchers at 1:54 p.m.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.