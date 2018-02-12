Suspects sought after more than $10k worth of merchandise stolen from Louis Vuitton store

Pictures of the suspects in the latest incident that happened on Feb. 7. (Source: CPD)

Pictures of the suspects in the second incident that happened on Jan. 30. (Source: CPD)

Pictures of the suspects in the first incident that happened on Jan. 11. (Source: CPD)

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are searching for suspects after more than $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Louis Vuitton in downtown Charleston.

Police say the thefts happened in under a month's time.

According to CPD officials, some of the suspects may be repeat offenders at the store.

First case of shoplifting

The first incident happened at the store on 230 King St. on Jan. 11 when a black and blue tote valued at $1,950 was stolen.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6’2”, and wearing a grey baseball hat, blue pants,and green/gray shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male with short dreads, medium build, beard, and wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark pants, a white/grey hat, black/white shoes, and carrying a white H&M shopping bag.

The last suspect is described as a black female, heavy build, and wearing a green plaid shirt, blue jeans, tan boots, and has long blonde hair. A picture provided by police shows the suspect carrying the stolen tote.

Second case of shoplifting

On Jan. 30, six Louis Vuitton wallets worth $4,150 were stolen.

Investigators describe the first suspect as a black female and wearing a large tan sun hat and tan jacket, and carrying a pink polka dot shopping bag and large black purse. She was also wearing sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a light dark jacket with color sleeves and white front, a dark ball cap, dark pants, dark tennis shoes with white stripe and sunglasses.

Third case of shoplifting

The most recent incident happened on Feb. 7 when two wallets and a backpack worth $4,140 were stolen.

Charleston police describe the first suspect as a black female with blonde shoulder length hair, and wearing dark pants, a white shirt, a dark sweater, and a white winter jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark winter jacket with fur trim on the hood, a white shirt, possibly having a long necklace, black beanie cap, dark pants and shoes.

Anyone with information should call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective , Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Inv. Galster at (843) 579-6433 or galsterk@charleston-sc.gov

