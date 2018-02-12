School bus driver transported to hospital following accident on James Island

A school bus driver was transported to the hospital after an accident on James Island.

Charleston police say it happened on Central Park Road and Riverland Drive.

According to police, the driver was shaken up and taken to MUSC.

No one else was transported to the hospital.

There were students aboard the bus but none of them were transported to the hospital.

CPD officials say there was minor damage to the school bus.

Dispatch received the initial call about the accident at 3:20 p.m.

