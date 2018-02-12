Malfunctioning exhaust fan blamed for brief Summerville High evacuation

Summerville High School was evacuated for about 10 minutes because of smoke in a science lab. (Source: Live 5)

Authorities evacuated Summerville High School briefly Monday afternoon after smoke was reported inside a since lab.

Students and staff evacuated the building at approximately 12:45 p.m. as the fire department inspected the area.

Crews traced the smoke to a malfunctioning exhaust fan, Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said.

After about 10 minutes, everyone was allowed back inside and classes resumed.

