Malfunctioning exhaust fan blamed for brief Summerville High evacuation

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Summerville High School was evacuated for about 10 minutes because of smoke in a science lab. (Source: Live 5) Summerville High School was evacuated for about 10 minutes because of smoke in a science lab. (Source: Live 5)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities evacuated Summerville High School briefly Monday afternoon after smoke was reported inside a since lab.

Students and staff evacuated the building at approximately 12:45 p.m. as the fire department inspected the area.

Crews traced the smoke to a malfunctioning exhaust fan, Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said.

After about 10 minutes, everyone was allowed back inside and classes resumed.

