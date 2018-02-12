Charleston PD searching for potential witness in connection to downtown homicide

Charleston investigators are searching for someone who may have witnessed an incident that led to a homicide at a downtown on ramp.

Police released a picture of a vehicle whose occupants they say may have driven past the victim and suspect moments before the victim was killed in the area of the I-26 on ramp from Meeting Street on the night of Jan. 30.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a dark colored full size four door sedan.

"This vehicle drove south on Meeting Street and turned right onto the I-26 on-ramp last seen heading toward North Charleston," police said. "Investigators are attempting to identify this vehicle and its occupants, who may have witnessed a portion of the incident."

If you have any information you are asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

According to authorities, the victim’s vehicle made a left-hand turn from Meeting Street onto the I-26 on ramp where shortly thereafter the victim became involved in some type of altercation and was located deceased near his vehicle.

"The victim’s vehicle was located on the on ramp to I-26 partially in the roadway and partially on the shoulder," police said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.