Quantcast

Police respond to North Charleston neighborhood - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police respond to North Charleston neighborhood

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police responded to a neighborhood in North Charleston Monday night. 

Officers were seen in the area of Ivydale Drive near Dorchester Road. 

Residents reported members of SWAT and EMS were on scene. 

We've reached out to police for information on the incident. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly