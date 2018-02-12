Quantcast

Police responding to North Charleston neighborhood - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police responding to North Charleston neighborhood

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police are responding to a neighborhood in North Charleston Monday night. 

Officers were seen in the area of Ivydale Drive near Dorchester Road. 

Residents reported members of SWAT and EMS on scene. 

We've reached out to police for information on the incident. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly