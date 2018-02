Girls Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 68, Bluffton 47 - The Bishops quest for a 5th straight state championship begins with a win led by Katie Brooks who had 20 points. BE will host Brookland-Cayce on Thursday.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Hanahan 33

A

Cross 56, Military Magnet 41 - The Trojans advance to face East Clarendon on Thursday

Hannah Pamplico 34, Baptist Hill 33

Green Sea Floyds 70, St. John's 25