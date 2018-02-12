Second CAA Player of the Week Honor For Riller

For the second time this season, College of Charleston sophomore guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) was tabbed Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

Riller shared the weekly honor with UNCW junior forward Devontae Cacok and previously was named Player of the Week on Dec. 26. He averaged a team-best 26.5 points per game, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 7-of-11 from long range in CofC’s 2-0 week in league play.

Riller scored a career-and game-high 37 points, which was two shy of the CofC single-game record in the program’s NCAA Division I era, in an 82-77 win over William & Mary on Feb. 8 and added 16 points in an 89-67 victory over Drexel on Feb. 10. He also added five steals and four assists as the Cougars extended their winning streak to eight and 13-0 at home at TD Arena.