CSU's Smith Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List

Charleston Southern senior Cody Smith was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List, as announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday.

The Goose Creek, S.C. native became the Bucs' best closer in the 2017 season as he collected eight saves, ranking him fourth in the Big South and 74th nationally. Additionally, he posted the team's best ERA (1.61) and strikeouts per game ratio (13.82).

Smith is one of fifty-two players named to the Watch List and the only from the Big South Conference.

Charleston Southern baseball will begin their season hosting Delaware at the CSU Ballpark on February 16-18.