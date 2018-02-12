Quantcast

Emergency crews working accident with injuries in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident with injuries in North Charleston. 

According to authorities, the incident is in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Dorchester Manor Boulevard. 

Highway Patrol has responded to the scene. 

