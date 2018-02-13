IOP, Mt. Pleasant voters choose new council members in special election

Voters on the Isle of Palms and in Mount Pleasant choose new council members Tuesday in special elections.

The town and city elected one new council member each. Kevin Cunnane won the seat in Mount Pleasant receiving 800 more votes than John Mahoney.

Mount Pleasant's seat was once held by new Mayor Will Haynie while the Isle of Palms seat was reserved for new mayor Jimmy Carroll. Sandy Ferencz won the seat on the Isle of Palms council over Wendy Kelly by more than 90 votes.

