IOP, Mt. Pleasant voters head to the polls in special election for council seats

Voters on the Isle of Palms and in Mount Pleasant will vote Tuesday in special elections.

They will choose between candidates for one vacant council seat in the town and city, respectively.

Mount Pleasant's seat was once held by new Mayor Will Haynie while the Isle of Palms seat was reserved for new mayor Jimmy Carroll.

Kevin Cunnane faces off against John Mahoney in Mt. Pleasant while Isle of Palms voters will choose between Sandy Ferencz and Wendy Kelly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

