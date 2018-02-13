Coroner: Victim in fatal Dorchester Co. auto-pedestrian accident was 3-year-old boy

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Dorchester Co. (Source: AP)

The victim in a fatal Dorchester County auto-pedestrian accident Monday night was a 3-year-old boy according to Berkeley County coroner Paul Brouthers.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident. An unknown vehicle traveling on Highway 78 near Meadows Run hit the child according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The vehicle then left the scene and is unknown to authorities, Jones said.

The SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

