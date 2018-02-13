SCHP investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Dorchester Co.

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Dorchester Co. (Source: AP)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian accident late Monday night in Dorchester County.

One pedestrian died after they were hit by an unknown vehicle traveling on Highway 78 near Meadows Run according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The vehicle then left the scene and is unknown to authorities, Jones said.

The SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

