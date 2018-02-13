SCHP investigating fatal hit and run in Dorchester Co.

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Dorchester Co. (Source: AP)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run accident early Tuesday morning in Dorchester County.

Troopers responded to the 6400 block of Badham Drive in Reevesville in connection with the accident, according to real-time information provided by the highway patrol.

Details about the crash weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.