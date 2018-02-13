Troopers: 3-year-old boy walking alone killed in Dorchester Co. hit-and-run

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Dorchester Co. (Source: AP)

A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.

Jayden Thiel was struck while he was in the roadway on U.S. Highway 78 near Reevesville at approximately 11:30 p.m., Berkeley County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said an unknown vehicle was traveling on Highway 78 near Meadows Run when it struck the child. The boy was alone at the time of the crash, Sgt. Bob Beres said.

The vehicle then left the scene, Jones said.

The SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506; or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

