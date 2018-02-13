'Polar plunge' benefit for SC Special Olympics to include Live 5 News team

People in the water during the 2017 Polar Plunge on the Isle of Palms (Source: Chaunte Turner)

People take part in the 2017 Polar Plunge on the Isle of Palms (Source: Chaunte Turner)

Recent warm temperatures recently have many of us thinking about the beach. Saturday, you can head to the Isle of Palms and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for a good cause.

The 2018 Isle of Palm Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics South Carolina, is set for Saturday, Feb.17. You’re invited to take the plunge into the chilly waters in front of The Windjammer.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a plunge party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The plunge takes place around 12 p.m. Plungers and supporters of all ages are invited to partake in the plunge party, which will include food, music, games and door prizes. A minimum donation of $50 is required to take part in the plunge. Everyone who participants will receive a plunge T-shirt, tickets for free food and drinks, and a chance to win door prizes.

Several members of Live 5 News are taking part in this great fundraiser including Carter Coyle, Michal Higdon, Sydney Ryan, Stephanie Sine as well as other members of our news team.

To register and join our team or to donate, click here. All proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics South Carolina, an organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

