'Polar plunge' benefit for SC Special Olympics to include Live 5 News team

Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.More >>
The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League is offering $3 bus rides to Columbia on Tuesday to give people the chance to participate in a rally against offshore drilling on the Statehouse steps.More >>
Recent warm temperatures recently have many of us thinking about the beach. Saturday, you can head to the Isle of Palms and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for a good cause.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Dorchester County.More >>
Voters on the Isle of Palms and in Mount Pleasant will vote Tuesday in special elections.More >>
