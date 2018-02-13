Three people safely evacuate North Charleston home after fire

Police and EMS vehicles can be seen on scene during a North Charleston home fire Tuesday morning (Source: Live 5)

Crews responded to a home fire in North Charleston Tuesday morning

Three people were inside the home, but all got out safely. It doesn't appear the family will be displaced.

The call came in at 7:47 a.m. after the fire started in one room of the home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.