Summit Landscape hiring Feb. 20

Summit Landscape Group is getting ready for the busy spring planting season by hiring for key positions. The company needs landscape crew and spray technicians. Be sure to bring your resume to the job fair and come prepared for an interview.



Summit Landscape Group



Tues., Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



SC Works Center



1930 Hanahan Road



North Charleston



Positions and Pay:



*Landscape Crew Member



$10 - $16 per hour



At least one year of experience





Spray Technician

$14 - $16 per hour



At least one year of experience



Valid driver's license



· High School Diploma or GED



For more information, log onto www.scworks.org and review job orders 770632 and 770635.



