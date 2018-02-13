Summit Landscape hiring Feb. 20

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Summit Landscape Group is getting ready for the busy spring planting season by hiring for key positions.  The company needs landscape crew and spray technicians.  Be sure to bring your resume to the job fair and come prepared for an interview.  

Summit Landscape Group

Tues., Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Center 

1930 Hanahan Road 

North Charleston

Positions and Pay: 

*Landscape Crew Member

$10 - $16 per hour

At least one year of experience


Spray Technician

$14 - $16 per hour

At least one year of experience

Valid driver's license

· High School Diploma or GED

For more information, log onto www.scworks.org and review job orders 770632 and 770635.

