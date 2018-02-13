MAU hiring for Pegasus Steel Feb. 15

Quantcast

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair to fill positions at Pegasus Steel company in Ladson and Goose Creek.  Starting pay varies from $17 per hour, to $25 per hour, with increases after 90 days of employment.  All positions require a High School Diploma or GED.  Candidates must bring their resumes and be prepared for an interview when they attend the hiring event.  

Thurs., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dorchester County Adult Education

1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville

Positions and Pay:

*Flux Core Welder/Fitters - 1st & 2nd Shift 

$17/hour first 90 days, then increases 

Minimum three years experience required 

 *Hardwire Welders/Fitters - 1st & 2nd Shift

$17/hour first 90 days, then increases 

Minimum three years experience required 

*Mechanic Techs 

$17/hour first 90 days, then increases 

Minimum five years experience required 

*Lead Machine Operator/Laser Cutter 

$25/hour first 90 days, then increases to $30/hour

Must have CNC programming experience

Minimum one year supervisory experience 

For more information, www.scworks.org and review job order 755702. 

