MAU hiring for Pegasus Steel Feb. 15

MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair to fill positions at Pegasus Steel company in Ladson and Goose Creek. Starting pay varies from $17 per hour, to $25 per hour, with increases after 90 days of employment. All positions require a High School Diploma or GED. Candidates must bring their resumes and be prepared for an interview when they attend the hiring event.



MAU Hiring Event/Pegasus Steel



Thurs., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Dorchester County Adult Education



1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville



Positions and Pay:



*Flux Core Welder/Fitters - 1st & 2nd Shift



$17/hour first 90 days, then increases



Minimum three years experience required



*Hardwire Welders/Fitters - 1st & 2nd Shift



$17/hour first 90 days, then increases



Minimum three years experience required



*Mechanic Techs



$17/hour first 90 days, then increases



Minimum five years experience required



*Lead Machine Operator/Laser Cutter



$25/hour first 90 days, then increases to $30/hour



Must have CNC programming experience



Minimum one year supervisory experience



For more information, www.scworks.org and review job order 755702.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.