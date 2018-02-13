Cops: 12-year-old sent threatening Snapchat message that led to lockdown at Charleston Co. schools

Investigators say a 12-year-old has been charged after the child sent a threatening Snapchat message which led to lockdowns at several schools in Mount Pleasant and Charleston County.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say it all started at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday when a school resource officer was notified by staff at Laing Middle School that several students received a threatening Snapchat message.

"Numerous middle schools, and schools adjacent to the middle schools, were placed in a Code Yellow lock down while the messages were investigated,"said Inspector Chip Googe with MPPD. "Once investigators determined there was no imminent threat, schools resumed normal operations."

A report states the investigation revealed that a 12-year-old sent the messages.

The child was charged with disturbing schools.

"The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to thank the teachers, staff, parents, and students of the affected schools for their cooperation during this event!" a statement by police read."We also want to thank the media for helping to keep our community informed!"

The Charleston County School District sent a recorded message to parents earlier in the day confirming the lockdown had been lifted.

"Local law enforcement with support from our district and school staff members will continue to investigate the social media post that led to the code yellow at your child's school," the message said in part. "However, the Mount Pleasant Police do not believe there is an imminent threat at this time. MPPD will continue to patrol the campuses throughout the day."

Schools in Park West, Laing/Jennie Moore, Wando High School and Moultrie Middle School were all on code yellow lockdown because of the incident, Googe said.

Charles Pinckney Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Carolina Park Elementary and Laurel Hill Elementary had been placed on code yellow lockdown by Charleston County officials.

"Once the district was made aware of the situation, we immediately placed these schools on code yellow out of an abundance of caution," the district said in a statement."School resource officers are patrolling our campus to keep our students and staff safe."

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed Tuesday morning that all schools were off lockdown.

