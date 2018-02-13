Lockdowns lifted at Mt. Pleasant, CCSD schools as police investigate social media threat

A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a Folly Road man who brought a loaded gun to a North Charleston church service.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a Folly Road man who brought a loaded gun to a North Charleston church service.More >>
Several schools in Mount Pleasant are currently on code yellow lockdown.More >>
Several schools in Mount Pleasant are currently on code yellow lockdown.More >>
A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.More >>
A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.More >>
Court documents released in connection with a September 2016 school shooting in Townville, South Carolina show the suspect alluded to the Emanuel AME shooting during his confession.More >>
Court documents released in connection with a September 2016 school shooting in Townville, South Carolina show the suspect alluded to the Emanuel AME shooting during his confession.More >>