Lockdowns lifted at Mt. Pleasant, CCSD schools as police investigate social media threat

Police in Mount Pleasant say lockdowns at several schools in Mount Pleasant and Charleston County.

In a tweet on the department's Twitter account, police say they are continuing to investigate information from a Snapchat post "but do not feel there is an immediate threat."

Officers say they will continue to patrol the schools.

The Charleston County School District sent a recorded message to parents confirming the lockdown had been lifted. "Local law enforcement with support from our district and school staff members will continue to investigate the social media post that led to the code yellow at your child's school," the message said in part. "However, the Mount Pleasant Police do not believe there is an imminent threat at this time. MPPD will continue to patrol the campuses throughout the day."

Schools in Park West, Laing/Jennie Moore, Wando High School and Moultrie Middle School were all on code yellow lockdown because of an unverified social media threat according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.

Charles Pinckney Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Carolina Park Elementary and Laurel Hill Elementary had been placed on code yellow lockdown by Charleston County officials.

"Once the district was made aware of the situation, we immediately placed these schools on code yellow out of an abundance of caution," the district said in a statement."School resource officers are patrolling our campus to keep our students and staff safe."

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed Tuesday morning that all schools were off lockdown.

Details concerning the nature of the threat are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

