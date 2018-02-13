Several Mt. Pleasant, CCSD schools on code yellow lockdown because of 'unverified' social media threat

Some Mount Pleasant schools are on lockdown (Source: Raycom)

Several schools in Mount Pleasant and Charleston County are currently on code yellow lockdown.

Schools in Park West, Laing/Jennie Moore, Wando High School and Moultrie Middle School are all on code yellow lockdown because of an unverified social media threat according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.

Charles Pinckney Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Carolina Park Elementary and Laurel Hill Elementary have been placed on code yellow lockdown by Charleston County officials.

"Once the district was made aware of the situation, we immediately placed these schools on code yellow out of an abundance of caution," the district said in a statement."School resource officers are patrolling our campus to keep our students and staff safe."

Details concerning the nature of the threat are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

