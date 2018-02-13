Preacher accused of rape allowed access to his tabernacle

Stair in court during his bond hearing in Colleton County (Source: Live 5)

A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.

Under an amended bond order, 85-year old Rev. Ralph Stair will be allowed inside the tabernacle of Overcomer Ministries.

The order states Stair will be prohibited from any physical contact with minors under 18 in the tabernacle or anywhere else on his property in the Canadys community.

The preacher is not allowed to leave his compound unless it's to see his attorney or doctor.

The court order also stipulates that law enforcement will have 24-hour access to his property.

Stair, 85, is facing several charges of sexual assault. He also is accused of touching the breast of a 12-year old girl during a church service.

Stair was arrested after a Live 5 News investigation into his ministry.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

He is free on a $750,000 bond.

