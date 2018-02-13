It's not too late for a flu shot

Spring is getting closer and with it the end of a particularly brutal flu season.



Many might be thinking there's no point in getting the flu shot now but think again.



"No it's not too late and we really could have several more weeks of flu season," says Dr. Alicia Fry with the CDC.



According to the FDA the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others.



It's best to get vaccinated as soon as the flu shot is available usually in September.



Getting the vaccine later can still be helpful.



"It's not too late because even if you feel like flu has come to your community and now is decreasing. There could be a second wave and it could be a different type of virus," Dr. Fry said.



Every flu season is made up of varying strains of the virus. This year's dominant strain is H-3-N-2.



It has proven a challenge to the vaccine. But the flu shot is relatively more effective for other strains circulating this year.

