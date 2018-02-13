Teen charged with armed robbery of Mt. Pleasant Harris Teeter

A teen has been booked into Charleston County Jail in connection with an incident at the Mount Pleasant Harris Teeter.

John Avery Brown, 19, has been charged with armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and public drunkenness. He received more than $25,000 total bond.

Officers arrived on scene Sunday afternoon to a call of shoplifting at the grocery store in the 2000 block of Highway 41. They were previously advised that a man showed the caller a firearm while walking out of the business.

Brown was found behind the store. When officers confronted him, Brown threw a pocket knife out of his pants according to the incident report. Brown also had an expandable baton in his rear pocket, the report stated.

While officers tried to pat him down for weapons, he tried to run before officers were able to take him to the ground and handcuff him after a struggle.

Brown had two pocket knives, the baton, a BB gun, an open bottle of Fireball whiskey, an iPhone and a bottle of Paddy Irish Whiskey on him, the report said. During an interview with a detective, Brown said he intended to distribute the marijuana.

