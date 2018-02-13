Judge denies bond for man charged after shots fired at Charleston police

A suspect in a December incident in which someone fired shots at two Charleston Police officers will remain in jail after a judge denied bond for two of the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Calvin Smith, Jr., faces two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 30 incident. A judge denied bond for the attempted murder charges, but set bond at $100,000 for a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.

Police say he was the driver of a vehicle from which a second person fired multiple shots at the officers in the Palmilla Apartment Complex on Ashley River Road.

Brianna Sampson, 19, is also charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Police said just after 11:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, the officers were in a parking lot when a vehicle slowly passed them. Police said they could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop it in the 1800 block of Carriage Lane.

The vehicle fled the scene and almost struck a pedestrian, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The officers followed the vehicle into the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road where police say Sampson fired several shots.

The driver of the vehicle, the front passenger and the rear passenger fled, but the passengers were captured by police. The driver, later identified as Smith, was not apprehended.

Smith was arrested Monday afternoon, according to jail records. A judge already set bond at $20,000 for a charge of failure to stop for blue lights, jail records state.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.