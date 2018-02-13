Cosgrove Avenue reopens after crews clear crash scene

One vehicle was towed from the scene. (Source: Live 5)

A portion of Cosgrove Avenue that had been closed by a crash involving an overturned vehicle has reopened.

The accident happened in the 2300 block of Cosgrove Avenue near I-26 shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to witnesses.

An officer on the scene says one person was taken to the hospital, but there was no word on the person's condition.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.