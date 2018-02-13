Family, friends remember Charleston Black Lives Matter leader at funeral

The man accused of kidnapping Heidi Todd and transporting her across state lines before she was found in Alabama has a long record of arrests and convictions.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping Heidi Todd and transporting her across state lines before she was found in Alabama has a long record of arrests and convictions.More >>
Authorities are investigating following an auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating following an auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley Tuesday night.More >>
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office have filed additional charges related to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in the Oatland community public park.More >>
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office have filed additional charges related to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in the Oatland community public park.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
Funeral plans have been announced for the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died after a shooting in New Orleans.More >>
Funeral plans have been announced for the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died after a shooting in New Orleans.More >>