Funeral services set for Charleston Black Lives Matter leader

Muhiyyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, was shot to death in New Orleans, his family says. (Source: GoFundMe)

Funeral plans have been announced for the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died after a shooting in New Orleans.

Muhiyidin Moye, 32, who was also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha, was died Tuesday.

A wake for Moye has been scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Charity Missionary Baptist Church at 1544 E. Montague Ave. in North Charleston, according to Pastor Thomas Dixon of the Coalition.

Viewing will begin an hour earlier at 5 p.m., he said.

Moye's funeral will begin Thursday at noon at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church at 4761 Luella Ave. in North Charleston, Dixon said.

The entire community is welcome to attend, Dixon said on his Facebook page.

Dixon organized a vigil for Moye the evening he died. At that vigil, held outside the North Charleston City Hall, Dixon called him one of the most charismatic people he'd ever met.

"There was a quality that he possessed that just drew people to him," Dixon said.

Walter Scott's brother, Anthony Scott, says Moye helped their family get justice after the shooting of his brother.

"I thank God for placing him here to be the solider that he is, that he was,"Anthony said.

Moye was found Tuesday in the 2200 block of Bienville Street in New Orleans and died of a gunshot wound, according to New Orleans Coroner's spokesman Jason Melancon. The death was ruled a homicide.

New Orleans Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. and said Moye suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Camille Weaver, his niece, said Moye attempted to ride five more blocks after the shooting.

Police had not identified a suspect or a motive at last report.

