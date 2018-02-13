Dorchester County deputies searching for wanted man

Deputies attempted to serve multiple bench warrants in Ladson Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Dorchester County deputies are trying to locate a Ladson man facing multiple bench warrants.

Deputies attempted to serve Emarjae Ross, 24, Tuesday afternoon, but say he was not at home at the time.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area of Chandler Drive in Ladson.

They also reported loud sounds coming from the home as deputies were trying to make entry.

The sounds were distraction noises used as authorities made their way in, Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney said.

Deputies say Ross was not in the home when deputies got inside.

Anyone with information on Ross's whereabouts is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300.

