City leaders considering master plan for for West Ashley

Charleston City Council is discussing some big changes to the West Ashley skyline.

Plan West Ashley aims to revitalize and improve that area of Charleston.

When Mayor John Tecklenburg first came into office about two years ago, he said one of his goals was to revitalize West Ashley.

Now, a 343-page report detailing improvements that could on their way to becoming a reality.



The plan included the input of hundreds of people who live and work in West Ashley.

Some of the goals include making areas more pedestrian and biker friendly, focusing development in clear areas, redeveloping vacant sites and providing more options for shopping, dining and entertainment so people can spend less time driving to these destinations.

The overall goal is to enhance the quality of life and set guidelines for future development and improvements.

Council is meeting at The Schoolhouse on Magnolia Road to discuss the plan.

