Charleston lawyer charged with obstruction of justice

A Charleston lawyer has been arrested and accused of obstruction of justice.

The State Law Enforcement Division has charged Melissa Gay.

The arrest warrant states Gay was representing a suspect accused on drug charges when she allegedly called the man's girlfriend and told her to remove money and paperwork from the house they shared.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Dec. 13, 2017 at a home on Bridgeview Drive where SLED agents arrested Dwayne Walker for trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

An affidavit states Gay responded to the home as Walker's attorney.

While with Walker, and away from SLED agents, Gay called Walker's girlfriend and told her to remove money and paperwork from the home Walker and the girlfriend shared, authorities said.

According to court records, Gay also told the girlfriend to take the money to an associate of Walker's.

Investigators say agents with SLED overheard the conversation between Gay and Walker's girlfriend.

Gay admitted that she placed a call to Walker's girlfriend and said she knew the act was illegal, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.