Coroner identifies man killed by car fleeing police; Highway Patrol continues search for driver

Authorities have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car fleeing Hanahan police officers.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 35-year-old Rosael Gutierrez-Toledo of Hanahan was struck by a vehicle on Remount Road and Read Street in North Charleston on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Police were attempting to stop a burgundy 2014 Chrysler 200 that fled east on Robinson Street, crossed Remount Road, then struck a pedestrian who was crossing Read Street from a sidewalk, SCHP officials said.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.

